MS Dhoni to be felicitated at India-England ODI in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jan 10: India's outgoing limited-overs team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be felicitated by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) when India play their third and final One-Day International match against England here at the Eden Gardens.

Ind-Eng series schedule and squads

Dhoni stepped down as India's ODI and T20I captain recently. Test skipper Virat Kohli has been appointed as Dhoni's successor. The third ODI match will be played on January 22. The first match will be played in Pune on January 15.



MS Dhoni Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by 190 runs

Dhoni, who scored an unbeaten 68 in his last match as captain of India A side playing a practice match against England XI in Mumbai on Tuesday, will be given a plaque and a shawl, CAB officials said.

The Ranchi man is arguably India's finest captain, leading India to two World Cup triumphs - T20I title in 2007 and ODI World Cup in 2011.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court-appointed R.M. Lodha Committee is expected to clarify on the CAB's query whether or not the assistant secretary is an office bearer is expected on Wednesday after a meeting of the committee members.

IANS