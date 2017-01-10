MS Dhoni to be felicitated at India-England ODI in Kolkata

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) will honour Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the India-England ODI this month.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Kolkata, Jan 10: India's outgoing limited-overs team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be felicitated by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) when India play their third and final One-Day International match against England here at the Eden Gardens.

Ind-Eng series schedule and squads

Dhoni stepped down as India's ODI and T20I captain recently. Test skipper Virat Kohli has been appointed as Dhoni's successor. The third ODI match will be played on January 22. The first match will be played in Pune on January 15.

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni

Dhoni, who scored an unbeaten 68 in his last match as captain of India A side playing a practice match against England XI in Mumbai on Tuesday, will be given a plaque and a shawl, CAB officials said.

The Ranchi man is arguably India's finest captain, leading India to two World Cup triumphs - T20I title in 2007 and ODI World Cup in 2011.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court-appointed R.M. Lodha Committee is expected to clarify on the CAB's query whether or not the assistant secretary is an office bearer is expected on Wednesday after a meeting of the committee members.

IANS

Read more about:

cricket, ms dhoni, team india, england tour of india 2016 17, eden gardens, kolkata

Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2017, 20:12 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 10, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 