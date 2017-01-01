MS Dhoni arrives in Nagpur to cheer for Jharkhand in Ranji Trophy semis

Nagpur, Jan 1: India's limited overs' skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has arrived in Nagpur to support his state team Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Gujarat on Sunday (Jan 1). (Match Scorecard)

Dhoni, who happens to be the unofficial mentor to the Jharkhand cricket team, was seen watching the game during the post tea session.



As per reports, Dhoni landed Nagpur by a chartered flight and reached the cricket ground at lunch.

Gujarat scored 283 for the loss of three wickets at stumps of day 1. Opener Priyank Panchal carried his bat through the day as he scored 144*. While skipper Parthiv Patle scored 62.

Dhoni has been a part of the Jharkhand side since the start of this domestic season, though he doesn't play any game for the state for he no longer plays in the longer format of the game, ever since retiring from Tests.

The 35-year-old cricketer has been instrumental in his state team's success in the ongoing Ranji season. His presence in Jharkhand's dressing room and his vital suggestions to the teammates has helped the side so far.

.@msdhoni watching the post-lunch session in Nagpur. His team needs some inspiration with Gujarat 107/1 and Panchal 63*. #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/yK2gLxQFNd — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) January 1, 2017

Dhoni might not be in Nagpur for the entire duration of the game, as the Indian team for the home ODI and T20 series against England is expected to be picked in the first week of January.

The India limited-overs captain has taken out time for his state team when he is not on national duty. It is rare for the national team captain to train with his domestic team but Dhoni has done so frequently.

Earlier in October, he dropped in at the nets ahead of Jharkhand's Ranji Trophy opener against Maharashtra at the Karnail Singh Stadium in New Delhi.

The 35-year-old was also part of the pre-season camp held at the international cricket stadium in Ranchi. He spent time with the team in Chennai too in August on the sidelines of Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament.

