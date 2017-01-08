Loved playing under inspirational captain MS Dhoni and his leadership: Michael Hussey

New Delhi, Jan 8: Former Australia cricketer Mike Hussey has hailed former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as an inspirational captain.

MS Dhoni stepped down as the captain of India's limited overs captaincy and Virat Kohli was handed over the baton of ODI and T20I team.



Hussey, who played under Dhoni's leadership in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings, feels Dhoni resigned from captaincy only after leaving Indian cricket in a strong position.

In an interview to Times of India, the Australian legend hailed Dhoni's leadership qualities and said the latter made his players "realise" that cricket was "not the most important thing" in a person's life.

"Dhoni was an inspirational leader and I loved playing under him. He gave the players perspective and made them realise that though cricket is important, it is not the most important thing in a person's life," Hussey told TOI.

The 41-year-old, who has played under the leadership of three world cup winning captains Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke and MS Dhoni, has lauded all their personalities.

"They all led according to their personalities and were all very good in their own ways," Hussey said.

The left-handed-batsman stressed that Dhoni has stepped down from captaincy only after leaving Indian cricket in a strong position.

"He obviously thinks this is the best time for the team and for Indian cricket to move on."

The 35-year-old wicketkeeper batsman from Ranchi not only emerged as the best finisher in the history of Indian cricket but also became the one of the greatest captains in the history of game.

He is the only captain in history to have won all three International Cricket Council's (ICC) global trophies - World Twenty20 (2007), World Cup (2011) and Champions Trophy (2013).

Dhoni is India's most successful captain in all 3 formats - Tests, ODIs and T20Is. He led India in 60 Tests with 27 wins. In ODIs, he was at the helm for 199 matches, winning 110 and losing 74 (4 tied and 11 no results). In 72 T20Is as captain, he won 42 and lost 28 (2 no results).

Overall, Dhoni led India in 331 matches across all 3 formats. This is a world record. The next best is Ricky Ponting of Australia with 324 games.

