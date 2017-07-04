MS Dhoni alone not responsible for India's loss to West Indies in 4th ODI: Sunil Gavaskar

New Delhi, July 4: India's veteran batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni came underfire of some fans for his slow innings against West Indies in the fourth one-day international (ODI) match.

MS Dhoni looked a pale shadow of his previous self and failed to steer India home despite spending considerable time at the crease after India's top order collapsed chasing a below-par total of 190.

Dhoni's presence till the 49th over was of no use as visitors were bundled out for 178 in their run chase of a paltry 190. He was dismissed for 54 off 114 deliveries and failed to take India home.

Men In Blue required 16 runs from 12 balls, a platform tailormade for Dhoni-esque batting for the best match finisher in the world has chased down several such totals in the past.

The wicketkeeper-batsman eventually holed out to Alzarri Joseph at he boundary ropes off Kesrick Williams off the last ball of the 49th over, leaving the team struggling at 176 for eight. Dhoni's 64th fifty was the slowest by an Indian since 2001.

Several fans and critics blamed the former India captain for playing too slowly which cost India the match.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has come out in support of Dhoni saying the right-handed batsman is not to be blamed alone for what was collective batting failure.

"Stop blaming MSD (MS Dhoni). It was a team batting failure," Gavaskar told NDTV.

When asked about India's shock defeat Gavaskar termed it just an off-day.

"Not worried about Team India's form. It was one off day," he added further.

India lead the five-match series 2-1 and the fifth and final ODI is due to be held on July 6 in Jamaica.

