MS Dhoni alleges misuse of his name by mobile firm

New Delhi, Jan 29: India's star cricketer and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has alleged before Delhi High Court that a mobile firm of using his name despite termination of contract.

As per reports, Dhoni has informed the courth that mobile firm Maxx Mobilink Pvt Ltd was using the cricketer's name by projecting him as the brand ambassador despite the fact that both parties had terminated any sort of agreement way back in December 2012.



The court has pulled up the top official of cellphone manufacturer after taking note of the plea of the Jharkhand cricketer that its orders have been defied by the company.

"Why are you (Maxx) not complying with the order? You have to follow the court's direction...both parties are directed to comply with the order dated April 21, 2016 before the next date of hearing that is July 28," Justice Manmohan was as quoted by PTI.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Dhoni seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the company's CMD Ajjay Agarwal for defying its November 17, 2014 direction asking Maxx Mobilink to "refrain from selling any products" which uses the name of the cricketer in commercials.

The court had also passed a similar order on April 21 last year asking Agarwal to inform about the steps taken to comply with the 2014 direction asking the firm to refrain from selling any product, claiming to be endorsed by Dhoni.

The recent direction came after Dhoni's counsel Suchinto Chatterji alleged that the firm has not yet complied with its previous directions.

OneIndia News

(With inputs from agencies)