New Delhi, Dec 26: India's strike bowler Mohammed Shami came under sharp criticism of Muslim fanatics for posting his wife Hasin Jahan's pictures on social media.

MS Dhoni is like a father figure to me: Mohammed Shami

The 26-year-old cricketer from Bengal shared his wife's imgages wearing a sleevless outfit along with his daughter on his Facebook account.



Mohammed Shami Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by 8 wickets

To his surprise, the UP-born cricketer was criticised and trolled by fanatics for posting 'anti-Islamic' images of his wife. Shami, later, hit back at the trolls asking them to mind their own business.

Several followers advised the India speedster not to post such un-Islamic pictures of his wife and lectured the cricketer upon what his wife should wear.

Here's a screen shot from Mohammed Shami's Facebook page, which shows how some fanatics reacted:

However, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif criticised those lecturing the cricketer and termed their reactions as shameful.

"The comments are really really Shameful. Support Mohammed Shami fully. There are much bigger issues in this country. Hope sense prevails," Kaif wrote on his Twitter handle.

The comments are really really Shameful.

Support Mohammed Shami fully.

There are much bigger issues in this country. Hope sense prevails. pic.twitter.com/dRJO5WfOgU — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 25, 2016

However, there were several Shami fans who lauded the couple's lovely chemistry in the pictures and condemned those unnecessarily making a fuss out of the non-issue.

Shami too slammed those who were criticising him and asked them to mind their own business.

Very good morning 😘

Har kisi ko jindagi mai mukam ni milta, kuch kismat wale hi hote hai jinhe ye nasib hota hai.!.jalteee rahooooo... — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) December 26, 2016

Ye dono meri zindage or life partner hai me acha trha janta hu kiya karna hai kiya nahi.hame apne andar dekhna chahiye ham kitna accha hai.👉 — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) December 26, 2016

Earlier, as per the UP-born Bengal pacer, who was ruled out of the Indian Test squad after sustaining injury in his right knee during the third Test against England at Visakhapatnam, said Team India's limited overs' skipper MS Dhoni is like a father figure to him.

As per Shami he was accepted by the teammates despite his initial inhibitions due to lack of knowledge in English.

"I remember the first time I walked into this team. It's a ritual that whoever makes it to the Indian team for the first time has to make a speech. I was a little nervous. Most cricketers have a very active social life and mine was completely different, coming from where I do. I remember walking up and saying something to the effect that 'I can't speak in English so it'll have to be in Hindi'. And the guys were like 'toh isme kya baat hai' (what is the big deal in that). That whole feeling of being accepted so immediately was amazing. As far as MS (Dhoni) is concerned, it's like a father-son relationship. What more can I say," he was quoted as saying.

Shami has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and T20I series against England, starting January 15. He at present is recuperating from his injury in Bengaluru.

OneIndia News