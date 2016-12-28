Mohammed Shami's father slams fanatics for trolling son, daughter-in-law

New Delhi, Dec 28: India cricketer Mohammed Shami's father has come out in support of his son and daughter-in-law after fanatics trolled him for posting his wife's immodest pictures on social media.

Mohammed Shami came in the line of fire of Muslim clerics and fanatics who were offended with the UP-born Bengal pacer for posting his wife's pictures in sleeveless attire and hurting their religious sentiments.

Angered with the 26-year-old pacer's action, they criticised and lectured him to put his wife under purdah.

Shami slammed the trolls for their comments on him and his wife's personal life and even gave them a fitting reply. The speedster asked the trolls to keep calm and stop being jealous. Shami also said that he very well knows what's into the best of him and his family.

Now, Shami's father has come out in support of his son and daughter-in-law.

"We fully support the dress our daughter-in-law has worn", said Tausheef Ahmed, Shami's father was quoted by new paper Asian Age as saying.

"Can you see any part of her body which is not to be seen in public? People have no business to criticise my daughter-in-law. I have not read the Quran but whatever I have heard from others, there is no prohibition on a woman wearing a sleeveless gown," he added further.

Ahmed also wondered if same people will lecture female political leaders, film actress and sportswomen to wear burkha.

"My daughter-in-law, is also like my daughter. In this day and age, not everyone wears a burkha. Do you see female political leaders, film actress and sportswomen wearing burkha even in Muslim countries like Pakistan, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq and Malaysia?," he asked.

"Shami is an international cricketer and has to live as per his standard and status. People have no business to interfere in his bedroom life. My wife Anjum Ara and the wife of my other son Aseeb also don't wear a burkha and I have no issues with it," he further added.

Shami also drew support from various sections of society. Several cricketers, actors and politicians came out in support of the Indian cricketer and junked the non-issue.

OneIndia News