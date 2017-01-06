Mohammed Shami rushes to Delhi as father suffers heart attack

New Delhi, Jan 6: Team India's strike pacer Mohammed Shami rushed from Bengaluru to New Delhi after his father suffered heart attack on Thursday (Jan 5).

The Uttar Pradesh born Bengal pacer was in Bengaluru, where is recovering from an injury at the National Cricket Academy.

26-year-old Shami took to Twitter to inform his fans on the way to the airport.

"Fly bangalore to Delhi because family problems.my father hospitalised today early morning because of 💔attack..dua me yad rakhna Allahhafiz," Shami tweeted.

Fly bangalore to Delhi because family problems.my father hospitalised today early morning because of 💔attack..dua me yad rakhna Allahhafiz pic.twitter.com/draot17Dcc — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) January 5, 2017

To add to the cricketer's tension, the flight was delayed by 55 minutes.

"Flight delayed 55 minutes I can't wait," he tweeted further.

Flight delayed 55 minutes I can't wait — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) January 5, 2017

Shami's father Tauseef Ahmed lives in UP's Amroha district with other family members.

Cricketer Irfan Pathan responded to Shami's tweet saying he's praying for the fellow cricketer's father's speedy recovery.

@IrfanPathan thanks broo — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) January 5, 2017

@MdShami11 thanks for all my dear friends — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) January 5, 2017

Recently, Shami came under fire of fanatics for posting the image of his wife on social media, which according to the trolls was against the tenets of Islam.

Several followers advised the India speedster not to post such un-Islamic pictures of his wife and lectured the cricketer upon what his wife should wear.

Shami slammed the trolls for their comments on him and his wife's personal life and even gave them a fitting reply. The speedster asked the trolls to keep calm and stop being jealous. Shami also said that he very well knows what's into the best of him and his family.

