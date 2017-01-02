Mohammed Shami posts another photo with wife on New Year, fanatics call him 'shameless'

The UP-born Bengal speedster was once again attacked by a section of social media users over the latest photo featuring him and his wife.

By:
New Delhi, Jan 2: India cricketer Mohammed Shami came under sharp criticism of Muslim fanatics for second time after he posted another picture with his wife on social media wishing his fans a Happy New Year on Sunday (Jan 1).

Mohammed Shami asks trolls to keep being jealous

The second such photo share on social media in a matter of 7 days could be taken as a rebuttal to the social media storm that took centre stage after India pacer posted a picture with his wife Hasin Jahan on Twitter.

Mohammed Shami posts another photo with wife on New Year, fanatics call him 'shameless'
Image Source: Mohammed Shami (Twitter)

"Na Sathi Hai, Na Hamara Hai Koi, Na Kisi Ke Hum Na Hamara Hai Koi, Par Apko Dekh Kar, Keh Sakte Hain Ek Pyarasa Humsafar Hai Koi Happy New Year (Neither I have any companion, nor anyone is mine nor I belong to anyone. But seeing you, I can say there is one beautiful companion with me. Happy New Year)," Shami's tweet read.

The UP-born Bengal speedster was once again attacked by a section of social media users over the latest photo featuring him and his wife. He was once again trolled, with some even abusing him for his wife's outfit.

The 26-year-old was reminded of his religion, with some even asking why Hasin Jahan was not wearing a hijab.

Fanatics slammed Shami for posting the image of his wife which is against the tenets of Islam. They even accused the cricketer of being shameless and doing all this for the sake of money.

This is how fanatics trolled him: 

Story first published: Monday, January 2, 2017, 18:44 [IST]
