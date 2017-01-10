Mohammad Azharuddin to contest Hyderabad Cricket Association polls

Hyderabad, Jan 10: Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin will contest the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) elections this year.

Hyderabad will host India-Bangladesh Test, confirms HCA

Azharuddin will file nomination papers on Tuesday (January 10). He will contest for the post of the president.



M Azharuddin Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: Pakistan won by 44 runs

"Yes I will be filing my nomination on Tuesday. I would like to bring some change and I will work hard to bring more talent in Indian cricket," Azharuddin was quoted as saying in the media.

The 53-year-old Azharuddin played 99 Tests and 334 ODIs for India. The right-hander was banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for match-fixing offences, in 2000. However, a court lifted the ban in 2012.

After his cricket career, he joined politics and became a Member of Parliament, winning on a Congress ticket in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, in 2009.

OneIndia News