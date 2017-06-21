CT 17: Mohammad Amir listened to his childhood coach’s advice after loss against India

Rawalpindi, June 21: Asif Bajwa, the childhood coach of Mohammad Amir, spent in huge anxiety the night Pakistan lost to India in the league match of Champions Trophy 2017.

But Bajwa was elated after Pakistan clinched their maiden Champions Trophy by defeating India in the final on Sunday (June 18).

He was happy that his student Amir listened to his advice and single-handedly destroyed Indian batting line-up in the final by capturing three key wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan.

Asif speaking from Rawalpindi on Tuesday (June 20), said, “After losing to India in the group league match at Birmingham, Amir was extremely frustrated. He called me and asked for suggestions. I explained him that he was not being able to maintain the perfect length. Actually, his deliveries were dropping short of length. I advised him to just put it on the little back of good length and maintain the line by putting it through the corridor. That clicked in the final.”

Amir, in spite of being busy with celebration after winning the tournament, called up his childhood coach and thanked him for his valuable suggestions.

Asif saw Amir for the first time when the bowler was 10-year-old. He came to Asif’s cricket coaching camp in Rawalpindi.

Recalling Amir as physically feeble boy when he first met him, Asif said, “I was reluctant to admit him in the camp. I told his elder brother that I am admitting Amir, but it will be difficult for him to establish himself as a bowler.”

The coach remembered that after a couple of days only he watched Amir throwing deliveries at impeccable line and length continuously.

Asif said, “That was the day I changed my mind, I called his elder brother and said Amir has a bright prospect and he should continue with the game.”

The fast bowler went through a rigorous training schedule in the next seven years to become a menacing pacer.

OneIndia News