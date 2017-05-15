Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan retire in style, cricketers hail duo on Twitter

Cricketers around the globe took to twitter to hail and send best wishes to Pakistani batsmen Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan on their retirements.

Bengaluru, May 15: Two of the finest cricketers from yesteryears bid adieu to international cricket yesterday (May 14). Pakistan played their final test in a three-match series against West Indies.

Pakistani duo Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan retired from international cricket as Pakistan defeated West Indies to clinch the series. [Winning farewell for Misbah and Younis]

Younis Khan who recently became the only Pakistani batsman to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket retired. He had a glorious Test career with 34 hundreds and 10,099 runs in 118 matches.

42-year-old former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq too called it a day who leaves behind a great legacy in Pakistan cricket.

As the duo retired, cricketers around the world took Twitter to convey their best wishes.

Here are some of the tweets from cricketers around the world

Waqar Younis

Pakistan legend Waqar Younis hailed the duo.

Matthew Hayden

Former Australian batsman Matthew Hayden tweeted about the Pakistani duo.

Kevin Pietersen

Pakistani side Quetta Gladiators carried the video of Kevin Pietersen speaking about Misbah and Younis.

Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar wished Misbah and Younis on their grand farewell.

Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan hailed Misbah and Younis Khan.

Saeed Ajmal

Pakistani spinner Saeed Ajmal sends his best wishes to Misbah and Younis.

Ahmad Shahzad

Pakistani opener Ahmad Shahzad send his best wishes to Misbah and Younis.

Grant Elliott

New Zealand cricketer Grant Elliott hailed Misbah and Younis Khan.

Peshawar Zulmi

Pakistani side Peshawar Zulmi paid tribute to the duo. 

West Indies cricket

West Indies cricketer Roston Chase poses with legend Younis Khan.

Story first published: Monday, May 15, 2017, 19:11 [IST]
