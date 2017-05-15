Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan retire in style, cricketers hail duo on Twitter

Bengaluru, May 15: Two of the finest cricketers from yesteryears bid adieu to international cricket yesterday (May 14). Pakistan played their final test in a three-match series against West Indies.

Pakistani duo Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan retired from international cricket as Pakistan defeated West Indies to clinch the series. [Winning farewell for Misbah and Younis]

Younis Khan who recently became the only Pakistani batsman to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket retired. He had a glorious Test career with 34 hundreds and 10,099 runs in 118 matches.

42-year-old former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq too called it a day who leaves behind a great legacy in Pakistan cricket.

As the duo retired, cricketers around the world took Twitter to convey their best wishes.

Here are some of the tweets from cricketers around the world

