MS Dhoni 'missed' during Melbourne Test as fan sports Pakistan jersey bearing his name

New Delhi, Dec 28: The ongoing second Test match between Australia and Pakistan witnessed the love and respect between India and Pakistan cricket fans.

A Pakistan fan became centre of attraction on the third day of the Boxing Day Test match at Melbourne on December 28.

Television cameras showed on of the spectators wearing Pakistan team's jersey but it was the name printed at the back of the jersey which surprised all and won several hearts.

Apparently, the jersey carried the name of India's limited overs' skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's name and his jersey number '7'. '7' is Dhoni's lucky number and the cricketer sports this very number on all of his cricketing jerseys.

A spectator in boxing day Test match wearing Pakistan Cricket Team jersey bearing MS Dhoni's name ! #Cricket #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/Ps3AzoP9Xi — CricFit (@CricFit) December 27, 2016

Recently, an Indian fan of Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi was arrested in Assam for sporting a Pakistan jersey during a local cricket match.

Azhar Ali slams double ton, Warner hits century

Opening batsman David Warner's blistering 144 propelled Australia to 278-2 after Pakistan declared their first innings at 443-9 on the third day of the second cricket Test here on Wednesday.

Left-handed Warner smacked 17 fours and a six during his 143-ball stay that saw him register his 17th Test century on a batting-friendly pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

He shared a 198-run partnership with Usman Khawaja (95 not out) for the second wicket as the hosts replied strongly to Pakistan's 443-9 declared, that was driven by opener Azhar Ali's brilliant 205 not out.

The day was also historic for Ali, who resumed at 139 not out and went on to post the first double century by a Pakistan batsman in Australia.

OneIndia News