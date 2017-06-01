Looking back at India-Pakistan contests in Champions Trophy

Bengaluru, June 1: Champions Trophy 2017 will witness the titanic clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on Sunday (June 4) at Edgbaston. [Complete guide to Champions Trophy 2017]

All eyes will be glued to this particular clash which is one of the greatest sporting rivalries in the world. India, who are the defending champions this time, will be the favourites against a not so strong Pakistani side.

India have always enjoyed an upper hand when it comes to ICC trophies. They have never lost a single match in the ICC World Cups (ODIs and T20s).

But in ICC Champions trophies, Pakistan enjoys a slight edge. The teams have locked horns thrice so far in this competition in 2004, 2009 and 2013.

Pakistan have won the first two meetings, while India won the last encounter in 2013. Pakistani batsman Shoaib Malik is the only cricketer who has played in all the three matches and is in the Pakistani squad in 2017 also.

Here are the previous three encounters between India and Pakistan in Champions Trophy

ICC Champions Trophy 2004 (Edgbaston, England) (Pakistan won by 3 wickets)

India took on Pakistan in a do or die Pool C match at Edgbaston. Winning the toss, Pakistan Inzamam-ul-Haq won the toss and elected to field first.

The Indian top order collapsed like a house of cards as they were reduced to 73/5. The partnership between Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar took India's score to 200.

Chasing the low total, Mohammed Yusuf's unbeaten 81 guided Pakistan home. The Men in Green qualified for the semis winning the game.

ICC Champions Trophy 2009 (Centurion, South Africa) (Pakistan won by 54 runs)

Another ICC Champions Trophy match between the two rivals and another crushing defeat for the Men in Blue. Pakistan captain Younis Khan won the toss and chose to bat first.

Riding on Shoaib Malik's brilliant 128, Pakistan posted a handsome total of 302. Once against the Indian batsmen succumbed under pressure and failed to chase the total. Rahul Dravid scored 76 and Gautam Gambhir scored 56. India were bundled out for 248 runs.

ICC Champions Trophy 2013 (Edgbaston, England) (India won by 8 wickets)

The two arch-rivals once again met Edgbaston and this time India took a sweet revenge over Pakistan. In a rain affected game, Pakistan were bowled out for 167 runs in 39 overs.

India lost just 2 wickets in their successful run chase. Their target was reduced to 102 runs in 22 overs which they achieved easily.

