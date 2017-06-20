Looking back at all editions of ICC Women's World Cup

London, June 20: ICC Women's World Cup 2017 will be played in Englan and Wales from June 24 to July 23. Eight teams, including host England, will be in action.

The sides will play each other in a round-robin format with the semifinals scheduled to be played in Bristol (18 July) and Derby (20 July), and the final in Lord's on 23 July.

Take a look at what happened in the previous editions of Women's World Cup

1973, England

Winner: England

The first winner at a limited-overs World Cup was, in fact, not West Indies, but the England women's team, at the first Women's World Cup in 1973, two years before the first men's event.

Top run-scorer: Enid Bakewell (England) - 264 runs in 6 matches

Top wicket-taker: Rosalind Heggs (Young England) - 12 wickets in 6 matches

1978, India

Winner: Australia

India made its debut in the tournament at the event hosted in the country. Only four teams participated: Australia, England and New Zealand joining the home side. Each team played the others once, with the winner being decided on points. The games were played before large, enthusiastic crowds.

Top run-scorer: Margaret Jennings (Australia) - 127 in three matches

Top wicket-taker: Sharyn Hill (Australia) - seven wickets in three matches

1982, New Zealand

Winner: Australia

There were five participants this time around, including an International Women's XI, but what was noteworthy was the number of matches played. Each team played 12 matches in the round-robin stage, with the two teams at the top of the pile taking each other on in the final.

Top run-scorer: Janette Brittin (England) - 391 in 12 matches

Top wicket-taker: Lyn Fullston (Australia) - 23 wickets in 12 matches

1988, Australia

Winner: Australia

It was once again a five-team tournament, but instead of an International Women's XI, there were two associate nations making their debuts - Ireland and the Netherlands, while India was missing. The number of matches played also drastically reduced, with each team playing eight games.

Top run-scorer: Lindsay Reeler (Australia) - 448 runs in eight matches

Top wicket-taker: Lyn Fullston (Australia) - 16 wickets in eight matches

1993, England

Winner: England

The fifth edition was played in England. The tournament was very close to being cancelled until a £90,000 donation from the Foundation for Sport and the Arts allowed it to go on. A total of eight teams featured in the competition, with Denmark and West Indies making their debuts. India, too, made a comeback to the championship.

Top run-scorer: Janette Brittin (England) - 410 runs in 8 matches

Top wicket-takers: Karen Smithies (England) and Julie Harris (New Zealand) - 15 wickets in 8 matches

1997, India

Winner: Australia

This edition featured a record 11 teams and was played over 50 overs for the first time. High scores, the lowest total, big crowds, this edition of the tournament offered everything a cricket fan could dream of.

Top run-scorer: Debbie Hockley (New Zealand) - 456 runs in 7 matches

Top wicket-taker: Katrina Keenan (New Zealand) - 13 wickets in 7 matches

2000, New Zealand

Winner: New Zealand

The seventh edition was hosted by New Zealand and was won by the home side in a cliff-hanger of a final against its Trans-Tasman rival.

Top run-scorer: Karen Rolton (Australia) - 393 runs in 9 matches

Top wicket-taker: Charmaine Mason (Australia) - 17 wickets in 8 matches

2005, South Africa

Winner: Australia

The tournament format was exactly the same as in the previous edition, and had a new finalist in India, which took on Australia, the pre-tournament favourite.

Highest run-getter: Charlotte Edwards (England) - 280 runs in 6 matches

Highest wicket-taker: Neetu David (India) - 20 wickets in 8 matches

2009, Australia

Winner: England

In this, the first edition of the tournament to be organised by the International Cricket Council, the teams were split into two groups, with each team playing the other once. The top three teams from each group then qualified for the Super Sixes. Both England and New Zealand, the eventual finalists, won all their group stage matches and lost one match each in the Super Sixes.

Top run-scorer: Sarah Taylor (England) - 324 runs in 7 matches

Top wicket-taker: Laura Marsh (England) - 16 wickets in 6 matches

2013, India

Winner: Australia

The tenth edition of the tournament proved to be a great advertisement for the women's game. Four teams - Australia, England, India and New Zealand - had already qualified for the main event and were joined by Sri Lanka, South Africa, Pakistan and West Indies, who qualified through the 2011 Women's World Cup Qualifier in Bangladesh.

Top run-scorer: Suzie Bates (New Zealand) - 407 runs in 7 matches

Top wicket-taker: Megan Schutt (Australia) - 15 wickets in 7 matches

History of Women's World Cup courtesy of ICC

OneIndia News