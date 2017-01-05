Lodha Panel effect: KSCA gets new president, secretary and treasurer

Bengaluru, Jan 5: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) today (January 5) elected its 3 new office bearers at an Emergent Managing Committee meeting.

Brijesh, Anand resign

The 3 new officials were chosen after the president PR Ashok Anand, secretary Brijesh Patel and treasurer P Dayananda Pai had quit on Tuesday (January 3) in compliance with Justice RM Lodha Committee's recommendations.

Sanjay Desai (president), former India batsman R Sudhakar Rao (secretary) and Srinivas Murthy (treasurer) were chosen as the new office bearers.

The 64-year-old Sudhakar has played 1 One Day International for India. Both Sanjay and Sudhakar were KSCA's vice-presidents.

"As you are aware three of our office bearers had demited their office on the out come of recent Supreme Court judgement. Today KSCA at its Emergent Managing Committee meeting elected Mr Sanjay Desai as the President, Mr Sudhakar Rao as the Secretary, and Mr Srinivas Murthy as the Treasurer," KSCA's official spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya said on Thursday.

"All the three will be the new office bearers for the interim period. Sudhakar Rao and Sanjay Desai on being elected as president and secretary resigned as state selectors. In their place Raghuram Bhat and Thilak Naidu were inducted as new state selectors and Raghuram Bhat will be the chairman of the state senior selection committee," he added.

On Monday (January 2), the Supreme Court had removed the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president and Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke. Following this, KSCA had to follow Lodha Panel's recommendations. The office bearers of Kerala Cricket Assocition (KCA) too had quit.

As per the Lodha Panel's recommendations, "A person shall be disqualified from being an Office Bearer if he or she : (a) Is not a citizen of India; (b) Has attained the age of 70 years; (c) Is declared to be insolvent, or of unsound mind; (d) Is a Minister or government servant; (e)Holds any office or post in a sports or athletic association or federation apart from cricket; (f) Has been an Office Bearer of the BCCI for a cumulative period of 9 years; (g) Has been charged by a Court of Law for having committed any criminal offence."

