Chennai, Dec 19: Records tumbled at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here today (December 19) as Karun Nair hit an epic 303 not out (381 balls, 32x4, 4x6) in the 5th Test against England. (Lucky to live again after boat mishap: Karun)

The 25-year-old Karun became only the 2nd Indian batsman in Test history to score a triple hundred. Virender Sehwag had done it twice with scores of 309 and 319.



In the third and final session of 4th day's play, Karun brought up a historic triple hundred with a boundary off legspinner Adil Rashid. Overall, this was the 30th triple ton in Test cricket.

Playing in only his 3rd Test, Karun showed lot of maturity to wear down English bowlers on a docile pitch. The Karnataka batsman converted his maiden Test ton into a big one. As he reached 303, captain Virat Kohli declared the Indian innings at a mammoth 759/7 (highest ever in India's Test history) in 190.4 overs with a lead of 282.

Here are the records set by Karun during his epic knock

# Only the 2nd Indian to score a triple ton after Virender Sehwag

# Highest individual score by an Indian at number 5 or lower, beating the previous best of 224 by Mahendra Singh Dhoni

# Highest individual maiden Test ton score by an Indian beating Vinod Kambli's 224

# Triple century in only his 3rd Test innings - the least to get to 300+. The previous best was England's Len Hutton, in 9 innings

# 6th youngest to score a triple ton. At 21, Sobers is the youngest to register a 300

# 3rd highest individual score in Test cricket for India after Sehwag's 319 and 309

# Only the 3rd batsman in Test history to convert maiden ton into triple. West Indies' Garry Sobers (365 not out Vs Pakistan in Kingston, 1958) and Bob Simpson (311 Vs England in Old Trafford, 1964) of Australia were the others

# Only the 3rd Indian to score 200 or more runs batting at number 5 in a Test. VVS Laxman and Dhoni had achieved previously

# During the course of his knock, he went past several Indian greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Laxman, bettering their highest individual scores

# This was Karun's 2nd triple century in first-class cricket. Last year, he scored 328 for Karnataka against Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy final

