'Lethal' Karun Nair is the best in India in playing sweep shots, says Virat Kohli

Chennai, Dec 20: One of the chief architects of India's big Test victory against England in Chennai - Karun Nair, came in for high praise from captain Virat Kohli, who described him as "lethal" and "complete package".

Match scorecard; Day 5 report; Photos; List of Karun's records

Yesterday (December 19), Karun created history by scoring an epic 303 not out at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Thanks to his triple ton, India registered their highest ever Test total - 759/7 declared.

Today, Indian bowlers, led by Ravindra Jadeja's 7-wicket haul, demolished England for 207 as the hosts won by an innings and 75 runs.

The Kohli-led team won the 5-match rubber 4-0 and ended the year 2016 as the top-ranked side in the world.

After the match, Kohli was asked about the 25-year-old Karun and he said it was "difficult" to find guys like him.

"I have not seen him (Karun) play too much in first-class cricket but I have seen him play in the IPL against world-class bowlers," Kohli said in the post-match press conference on Tuesday.

This year, Karun played for Delhi Daredevils in IPL, having being bought at the auction for Rs 4 crore. He has been retained by the side for next year's tournament.

"He always showed character. He is someone who could always pull the ball well, he used his feet, drive the ball well. He could play at number three when the ball is swinging. Against spinners, he is very lethal. I have not seen someone, currently in India, sweep so well, against spinners. He is just a complete package," Kohli, who won the Man-of-the-series award, added.

The skipper lauded Karun for understanding his game well at a very young age.

"It is very difficult to find guys like him who have such character when it comes to batting. He understands his game so well at a young age. It is important to back guys like Karun. We always believed and he was always our number one choice as back-up in middle order.

"Credit to him. When the chance came, just in his third innings, he has done wonders for the team and for himself as well. I congratulate him. He has delivered what we expected of him to. He has exceeded our expectations. Hats off to him," Kohli said.

OneIndia News