Legendary football coach PK Banerjee disappointed with Anil Kumble’s lack of man management skills

Bengaluru, June 23: Former Indian football coach Pradip Kumar Banerjee, popularly known as PK Banerjee in football fraternity, is celebrating his 81st birthday on Friday (June 23).

He cannot go out due to old age, but his sense and observation over the incidents and facts around the world is as good as before.

But the latest controversy in Indian cricket which prompted head coach Anil Kumble to resign from his post, where he made it public that captain Virat Kohli did not want him, has saddened him.

One of the country’s most successful football coaches, who has guided both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan to win trophies galore in his thirty years of coaching, said on Thursday (June 22), “Whatever situation arises, the coach must have extra ordinary man management skills to tackle the situations. Otherwise, he will not be able to reach at the top coaches’ stature. The coach must have an immaculate skill of managing his students. There should be both love and hate for the students. You have to move according to the situation.”

Banerjee cited example of Subhas Bhowmick, one of his best students, and clarified, “Subhas was a brilliant footballer but he was moody also. Once I felt he should practice both in the morning as well as in evening session. But he just disapproved my proposal in his own style. But I never gave up. He finally agreed to my words and trained in both evening and morning sessions.

"I can remember that I was just after him, requesting him repeatedly and in different ways so that he did not get angry but listen to my advice,” he added further.

Banerjee also gave example of Subrata Bhattacharya.

He added, “I was with Mohun Bagan that time. Once Bhattacharya insulted team’s one of the junior footballers. I scolded him but in a manner that he realised his mistake.

So, there are various ways of managing your students. But why should you resign? Virat Kohli is now one of the world’s best batsmen. He also has some pride and ego. So as a coach you should handle his likes and dislikes with care.”

