Lasith Malinga in trouble over 'monkey' jibe at minister

Colombo, June 24: Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga is in trouble after calling a minister "monkey". An inquiry has been ordered into the issue.

According to "AFP" news agency on Saturday (June 24), Malinga attacked Sri Lankan Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera with "monkey" jibe.

This was after the minister questioned the fitness levels of Sri Lankan players following their semi-final exit from ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England recently.

"He is now under investigation for making statements to the media in breach of his contract with Sri Lanka Cricket (board)," Jayasekera told AFP.

"In my criticism of the appalling fitness levels of our players,I did not name Malinga, but he has chosen to put the hat on and attack me publicly," he added.

According to "AFP", Malinga told a TV network, "I don't care about criticism from those who are simply warming chairs. What does a monkey know about a parrot's nesting hollow? This is like a monkey getting into a parrot's nest and talking about it."

Sri Lanka lost to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy semi-final. The Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan went on to win the title, defeating India in the final.

OneIndia News