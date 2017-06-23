Kumble-Kohli row: Virender Sehwag blasts media for writing 'nonsense'

New Delhi, June 23: Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag on Friday (June 23) lashed out at a section of the media for spreading rumours and writing nonsense.

Sehwag was miffed with the media reports which claimed that he took a veiled dig at outgoing India head coach and his former teammate Anil Kumble.

The ongoing controversy between India skipper Virat Kohli and Kumble forced the latter to step down as Team India's coach.

Sehwag on Friday shared an image on his Instagram account in which he wrote, "Finger pointing never got anything done #unglipenachao."

Media reports misread his pun and claimed that the Nawab of Najafgarh took a jibe at row between Kumble and Kohli.

Taking offence with the false report, the cricketer lambasted media for misleading the audience.

"What nonsense!Media like u can't change. You can just find new ways to lie to suit your malicious agenda. You think u r licensed to mislead?," he wrote on his Twitter handle.

The cricketer went on writing further, "How do u have fuel to spin things out of context.If u have any integrity telecast an apology on same channel &do a show on how u mislead ppl."

Sehwag is one of the contenders to replace Kumble as the new coach of Team India for he applied for the job when the BCCI invited applications for the same as Kumble's contract of one year was coming to an end.

The coach and the captain had major fallout since the beginning of this year and the situation worsened after India's humiliating defeat in the Champions Trophy at the hands of Pakistan.

Kumble who was supposed to travel with the team to West Indies did not board the flight on Tuesday and later that day he officially resigned from his post.

Kohli has been heavily criticised for his behaviour against a legend like Anil Kumble.

On the other hand, people were also seen questioning Kumble for failing in man management and addressing the grievances of the cricketers, which led to widening the gap.

