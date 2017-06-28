Kumble-Kohli rift: After MS Dhoni, Harsh Goenka now targets Virat Kohli

New Delhi, June 28: After taking a dig at former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni during IPL 10, industrialist Harsh Goenka has found a new target in India captain Virat Kohli.

The brother of IPL franchise Rising Pune Supergiant's owner Sanjeev Goenka, Harsh Goenka, has taken slammed Kohli in the wake of his differences with head coach Anil Kumble.

Kumble, a legendary India cricketer, stepped down as the coach of the Indian cricket team after he was informed that the captain was not happy with him.

Goenka, who was quite vocal about MS Dhoni during the entire IPL season this year, took to Twitter to mock Kohli and the entire cricket administration in the country.

Posting a sarcastic tweet Goenka mapped out the roles and responsibilities of candidate whosoever applies for India head coach.

"Pl apply for Indian cricket coach. Qualifications: Organise travel schedule. Fix hotel rooms. Be obedient to BCCI and Indian cricket captain," wrote Goenka.

Goenka targetted Dhoni on several occasions during the IPL and tried to justify RPS management's decision of sacking Dhoni as the captain of the franchise. The 59-year-old never left an opportunity to show Dhoni's finishing skills are on the wane and that Steve Smith was the best choice as the captain.

The industrialist has now attacked Kohli for the latter's involvement in Kumble's resignation.

Kumble was offered a one-year contract in 2016 and was given one-tour extension after the ICC Champoins Trophy 2017. However, he, at the last minute, opted out of the trip to the Caribbean islands, saying that the relationship with captain was "untenable".

Several former India cricketers expressed their displeasure with the way Kumble, India's legendary bowler, was treated by Kohli as well as the BCCI. Sunil Gavaskar termed the entire episode as very sad.

