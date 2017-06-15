KSCA supported Ace Inter-School Cricket Challenge launched in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, June 15: Grass-roots sports competition is acknowledged as one of the best ways to mould temperament of talented aspiring cricketers. In appreciation of this, Twenty-First Century Media (TCM) has organised the inaugural Ace Inter-School Cricket Challenge that will feature 16 of Bengaluru's top school teams. The tournament will be played from June 19 to July 6 at the Just Cricket Ground, Rajanakunthe in North Bengaluru.

"I owe a lot to school cricket competitions. To prepare youngsters better for the sophistication of the game that will witness top performers, I am sure that this interschool event will make a big difference" said former India captain and batting legend Rahul Dravid.

The objective of exposing young, aspiring players to a higher standard of cricket, which includes the finest ground facilities, match apparel, hospitality and high quality umpires, the tournament, approved and supported by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), is the first of many ambitious plans drawn up by Twenty First Century Media (TCM).

Karun Nair, India's one of the two triple centurions in Test cricket, is ever grateful to his school - Frank Anthony Public School and his Principal, Brown, for the encouragement and exposure he received at this level.

These include providing the right exposure to youngsters and school teams and or with the right exposure, the target is to enlarge the scope of the event by taking it to other cities in a quest to make it a nation-wide promotion and encouragement of India's favourite sport, cricket.

"The title sponsors Ace Charitable Trust supported by Unibic Cookies, Dell, Karbonn Mobiles and Field Turf are committed to developing the game for the future," the organisers said in a press release.



The school teams that will take part in the inaugural Bengaluru leg of the tournament are Delhi Public School (East), St. Joseph's Boys' High School, Bishop Cotton Boys' School, Frank Anthony Public School, Vidya Niketan School, Delhi Public School (South), Vidyashilp Academy, Ebenezer International School, Holy Saint English School, Gopalan International School, School Vivekananda, Jain International Residential School, Ryan International School, Delhi Public School (North), Jain Heritage School and Triveni Public School.

