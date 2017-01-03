Bengaluru, Jan 3: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) today (January 3) decided to implement Justice RM Lodha Panel's recommendations with the president, secretary and treasurer resigning from their posts.

On Tuesday, a day after Supreme Court's landmark judgement where it removed the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke, KSCA decided to follow Lodha Panel's recommendations.



KSCA's spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya confirmed that the state association's president PR Ashok Anand, secretary Brijesh Patel and treasurer P Dayananda Pai had quit with immediate effect.

"In light of the Supreme Court judgement dated January 2 and as modified by today's (January 3) order, the KSCA President PR Ashok Anand, Secretary Brijesh Patel and Treasurer Dayananda Pai have demited their office with immediate effect," Mruthyunjaya said on Tuesday evening.

Former India batsman Patel, 64, had been KSCA secretary for 15 years (5 times with 3-year terms each - from 1999-2010, December 2013 to January 2017). As per Lodha Panel's recommendations he would become ineligible to continue. According to Lodha Panel, no office bearer can serve for more than 9 years.

Pai and Anand had crossed the age limit of 70 years, as per Lodha Panel, and hence had to relinquish their positions in KSCA. Pai is 71-year-old and Anand is 75. Patel and group had swept into power in December 2013 elections.

Patel first became KSCA secretary in the year 1999 and served in the position for 12 years. In 2010, he decided not to contest and Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath were elected as president and secretary respectively with Patel's support.

In 2013, both Kumble, the current head coach of Indian team and former India fast bowler Srinath announced they would not contest the KSCA polls.

KSCA will hold a meeting of its Managing Committee on Thursday (January 5) to elect new president, secretary and treasurer.

When asked about KSCA's elections which were to be held last year, Mruthyunjaya explained, "Calling for elections will require us to change the byelaws of our constitution. For that, we have to call a special general body meeting, amend the byelaws and then conduct the polls as per a constitution that conforms to the Lodha recommendations. We will do this once we are intimated about the procedures. There is no question of not implementing the recommendations."

Yesterday, after Supreme Court's decision, Kerala Cricket Association's (KCA) office bearers had resigned.

"Consequent to the order all those, including me, who have completed nine years are stepping down and we have decided to appoint the senior most member of the KCA - B Vinod - the new president and the secretary would be Jayesh George," KCA president KC Mathew said after stepping down.

OneIndia News