Kolkata: 20-year-old pacer takes hat-trick after spending sleepless night at a morgue

Kolkata, Jan 16: West Bengal Police pacer Debabrata Dutta, on Sunday (Jan 15) took a hat-trick to guide his team take a convincing lead in the first innings of the four-day CAB league match against Young Bengal Sports in Kolkata.

Dutta, who works as a constable in West Bengal Police has an interesting story from a night before his terrific bowling performance.

Being a constable he is often required to go to morgue to protect the dead bodies of controversial deaths. Even before his match on Sunday, Dutta had to spend sleepless night on Saturday (Jan 14) to dispose his duty of protecting dead bodies in the morgue.

But, that's not the end of the story as Dutta has faced several hardships for his passion towards cricket.

Talking about his demanding job, the 20-year-old said, “On several occasions I had to go to remote places from Kolkata to perform election duty. Immediately after returning from the duty, I had to change shirts and play CAB league matches.”

Remembering a similar incident a few years back, the constable added, “It was around three to four years ago. I had to spend sleepless night, assisting the senior officers during political disaster in a village. My crucial club match in the CAB league was set to start the very next morning. When I returned from duty, I bowled well and scalped five wickets in that match.”

Dutta lives in a place named Habra, situated in north 24 Parganas in the suburbs of Kolkata. The pacer has got hat-tricks on a couple of occasions in the CAB league match.

Previously, he used to represent Bhawanipore. He had an impressive five-wicket haul in the preparatory match between under-25 Bengal and Kerala in Kolkata, a couple of years ago.

His coach Gautam Som (junior) when asked about Dutta’s performance, said, “He is promising. But the kind of job he does is a hindrance to his progress.”

OneIndia News