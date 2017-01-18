Cuttack, Jan 18: England might be planning to "unsettle" Virat Kohli with bouncers but opening batsman KL Rahul dismissed their plans stating that short bowling doesn't "worry" the Indian captain and the rest of his team-mates.

Ind-Eng series schedule; Photos

India head into tomorrow's (January 19) 2nd ODI against England with a 1-0 lead in the 3-match rubber. The hosts chased down 351 to win in Pune last Sunday (January 15). (2nd ODI preview)



V Kohli

KL Rahul

Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by 3 wickets Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by 3 wickets

Thanks to Kohli and Kedar Jadhav's top-class centuries, India won by 3 wickets in the series opener. It was a remarkable comeback by the team after being in trouble at 63/4.

Yesterday (January 17), England fast bowler Jake Ball said he and his colleagues will try to "unsettle" Kohli with bouncers in the 2nd ODI in Cuttack.

"I think that under the lights where it may skid on a bit more - you can use the shorter ball a little bit more... But I think it's just trying to mix it up as much as you can... try not to let him get settled and hope he hits one up in the air," Ball told "BBC Radio 5 live".

"He's an unbelievable player. We saw a lot of him in the Tests and he started the ODI series really well. We've got plans for him and hopefully we can put them into practice in a couple of days time," Ball added.

On the eve of the 2nd ODI, Rahul was asked about Ball's plans for Kohli.

"Good luck to them," Rahul replied at first with the media persons in the room bursting into laughter.

He continued, "He (Kohli) has had so many runs under him. If you look at the innings he played in last match (in Pune), lot of runs came off the short bowling. Not lot of us worry about the short ball. We like the short ball, we like to get runs off short bowling. Virat, knowing him and having watched him so many centuries in his career, I don't think it is going to worry him at all."

OneIndia News