KL Rahul can't wait to play for Team India again, says he's getting fitter by the minute

New Delhi, June 30: India batsman KL Rahul has recovered from the shoulder surgery and returned to the nets to begin practicing.

The 25-year-old cricketer took to Twitter to share a video of his training in the nets and hitting the ball to regain his fitness.

"Getting fitter by the minute. Can't wait to get back out there for India! - Jai Hind," tweeted Rahul.

The right-handed is eyeing a comeback for India's tour of Sri Lanka scheduled in July. It will be a full-fledged tour in which Virat Kohli and his boys will play Test, ODI and T20I series.

Getting fitter by the minute. 💪👊Can't wait to get back out there for India! - Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/V3IV91SEAA — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) June 30, 2017

The Karnataka batsman injured his left shoulder during the India-Australia Test series, while batting in the opening game in February in Pune.

The shoulder injury, aggravated in a Test match later in the series, forcing him to miss the IPL as well as the Champions Trophy 2017 in England.

"It's been just a month that I had this surgery. It will take some more time, maybe two months to recover and attain the required fitness to get back to international cricket. So aiming for sometime in August for comeback, probably can make a comeback for the Sri Lanka series," he told last month.

"So far it (the injury and the period after that) has been challenging not just physically but also mentally and emotionally. To be at home and not do anything is frustrating. It is challenging for me," the right-handed batsman said.

"Missing tournaments due to injury is a part and parcel of the game for a player. Of course I miss playing cricket, being part of the IPL, it is the biggest tournament in India and the Champions Trophy, would have been the first world (ICC) tournament that I would have played."

"It could have been a big moment in my career, I was looking forward to play in the Champions Trophy. It is little bit frustrating. I will take care of my recovery and come back stronger," he pointed out.

Rahul has played 6 One Day Internationals for India scoring 220 runs with a highest score of 100 not out. He made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe and scored a hundred in his very first match, in June 2016.

OneIndia News