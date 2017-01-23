'King' Virat Kohli says he prefers being 'the Joker'

Kolkata, Jan 23: Cricket experts and fans are constantly in search of new words to describe Indian captain Virat Kohli. His on-field exploits have earned him several sobriquets but he has revealed what he wants to be known as.

In his first series as a full time skipper of India's ODI side, Kohli emerged successful with a 2-1 verdict against England.



In the inconsequential third and final ODI of the series in Kolkata yesterday (January 22), India were beaten by 5 runs. Chasing 322, the hosts lost in a last-over thriller.

After the series success, Kohli spoke to the Board of the Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) website.

The 28-year-old Kohli, who is often referred to as "King Kohli" by fans, was asked about this and also the nickname "Captain Fearless".

"Phrases like 'King Kohli' and 'Captain Fearless' have been doing the rounds everywhere. What do you think suits the best to you?", Kohli was asked.

In a brief reply, he said, "I prefer being the Joker in the change room."

Kohli also spoke on the positives and "finds" of the series. He praised Kedar Jadhav and Hardik pandya.

India and England will now face off in 3 T20Is starting from January 26 (Thursday) in Kanpur.

