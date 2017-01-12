'King' Virat Kohli meets Prince in Pune ahead of 1st England ODI

Pune, Jan 12: Ahead of the One Day International series opener against England, India's new captain Virat Kohli was in a playful mood at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium today (January 12).

The 28-year-old right-hander, who is called "King Kohli" by his fans for his achievements on the field, met Prince in Pune on Thursday.



Prince is a security dog which was at the stadium doing duty. After India's practice, Kohli spent time with Prince.

The official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted 3 pictures with the caption - "When Skipper @imVkohli took some time off to meet Prince."

Kohli, who is a known animal lover, often posts pictures on his Instagram account with his pet dog Bruno. Last month, in Chennai, during India-England Test match, Kohli was seen with security dogs and one of the photos showed him giving water to them.

When Skipper @imVkohli took some time off to meet Prince pic.twitter.com/7ROMY8FUjh — BCCI (@BCCI) January 12, 2017

One of the cricket fans praised Kohli for his love for animals. He wrote on Twitter, "Awesome at his best. Virat has proved to be a good lover. His love for the security dogs been seen before in Chennai too."

India and England will face off in the 1st ODI in Pune on Sunday (January 15). It will be the first ODI for Kohli as the full-time captain of Team India. He last week took over from Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who stepped down from the limited overs leadership role after 10 years.

Bruno's prisma debut. Love chilling with this one, just lying on the floor. Pure bliss 😇😇💜💜 pic.twitter.com/CeO5ahrZPa — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 18, 2016

