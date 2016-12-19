Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle welcome Karun Nair into elite '300 club'

New Delhi, Dec 19: Cricketers around the globe hailed young Karun Nair as he slammed his maiden triple century in Test cricket, at Chennai on Monday (Dec 19).
Karun Nair scores triple ton (303*), joins Virender Sehwag
On Monday, the 25-year-old Karun converted his maiden Test ton into a triple hundred, against England on the 4th day of the 5th Test.
He became only the second Indian batsman to achieve this feat after Virender Sehwag, who did it twice.
(List of records set by Karun Nair after scoring an epic 303*)
Karun remained unbeaten on 303 as India declared at a mammoth 759/7, a lead of 282 runs.
Cricketing fraternity hailed Karun Nair as he stormed into the record books. It was after a gap of 12 years when an Indian cricketer has hit a triple hundred in Tests.
Virender Sehwag and West Indies batsman Chris Gayle, both of whom have slammed triple hundreds in Test, welcomed young Karun Nair into the elite club.
Nair became third batsman after Sir Garry Sobers (365*) (WI) and Bob Simpson (311) (Aus) to convert his maiden Test century into a triple ton.
Here's how cricketing fraternity hailed Karun Nair:
|
Virender Sehwag
This is what Virender Sehwag had to say:
|
Chris Gayle
This is how Chris Gayle reacted.
|
Narendra Modi
This is how Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Karun.
|
Harbhajan Singh
This is how Harbhajan Singh reacted.
|
Anurag Thakur
This what BCCI chief Anurag Thakur had to say.
|
ICC
This is how International Cricket Council congratulated Karun.
|
Harsha Bhogle
This is what commentator Harsha Bhogle had to say.
|
Mohandas Menon
Karun Nair becomes 6th youngest cricketer to hit a triple hundred.
|
Ayaz Memon
This is what senior cricket commentator Ayaz Memon had to say.
OneIndia News