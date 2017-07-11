Karun Nair rues failure to convert good starts against Australia cost him India berth

New Delhi, July 11: It became abundantly clear that young Karun Nair will not be a part of India's Test squad of Sri Lanka when the BCCI announced India A squad for South Africa tour and named him the captain.

The right-handed Karnataka batsman, who became only the second India cricketer to have slammed a triple hundred in Test cricket in December last year, has been ruled out of the India squad.

Star batsman Rohit Sharma has replaced Nair in the 16-member India squad. Nair earned his berth in the Indian Test squad after Rohit was ruled out of the England series due to injury.

Justifying his selection, Nair played a marathon knock of 303* in only his second Test match and created history. But the 25-year-old middle-order batsman failed to make an inspiration ever since. He scored 54 runs in next 3 Tests, against Australia, and averaged 13.50.

He scored 26, 0, 23 and 5 in the three Tests played after that marathon 303* at Chennai against England.

His performance in the IPL 10 wasn't impressive either as he managed to score a mere fifty in 14 games for his franchise Delhi Daredevils. Considering the cut throat competition in the Indian team and Rohit getting fit after injury, it was bound to happen.

However, many were of the view that the youngster should have been retained into the side for he deserved a longer run.

In an interview to ESPNcricinfo Nair too revealed that his poor form and failure to convert the starts he got against Australia into big knocks was a reason for his exclusion.

"If I look back, I got a couple of starts which I feel I could have made into substantial scores. Those two starts I got were supposed to be converted, but you know that's how it goes for a batsman, sometimes you get starts and you are not able to convert them. I don't think there's any point talking about it right now. I am just looking forward to the season coming up and try to do better," Nair was quoted as saying.

Nair now wants to shift his focus on India A's tour of South Africa where he will lead the team as a captain. It will be his first game as a captain at international level.

"I am just focusing on South Africa now, the India 'A' tour, looking forward to it. It will be a new experience to go to South Africa for the first time, to experience those conditions and see how it is to play cricket there. It is a stepping stone to do well and get myself back into the Test team. Even looking at it that way, I am looking forward and just trying to be positive," he further said.

Nair also feels lucky to play for India amidst such competition.

"Honestly, I was fortunate enough to get to play in the XI. So I was very happy, learning new things from everyone around and playing Test cricket. I was really enjoying myself and not thinking too much about it. But the competition is very high and it's healthy competition. There's nothing to worry about there, I am not thinking too much, just looking forward," he concluded.

Team India under the leadership of skipper Virat Kohli is set to tour Sri Lanka for a 3-match Test Series, 5-match ODI series and 1 T20I, starting July 26.

