Karun Nair reveals name of player who helped him score '300 easily'

Chennai, Dec 20: As a batsman nears a milestone, he feels pressure. It was no different for Karun Nair as he closed in on a historic triple century. Thanks to his team-mate he easily got to the 300-run landmark at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Monday (December 19) was a historic day in Indian cricket as Karun became the only 2nd batsman from the country to score a Test triple hundred. He joined Virender Sehwag, who has 2 such scores (319 and 309). (Match scorecard)



Later, talking to reporters, Karun had a special mention of one player who helped him cross the 300-run milestone. It was his batting partner Ravindra Jadeja.

Karun, who hit an epic 303 not out (381 balls, 32x4, 4x6) on the 4th day of the 5th Test against England, revealed that Jadeja eased pressure off him when he was in the 280s.

"I think it never took place in my mind. Once after I crossed 250, the team management had certain plans of going after the bowling and declaring. So I think within the space of five overs, I got to 280-285, that is when I started thinking and Jaddu (Jadeja) kept egging me on to not throw it away and get to 300 easily," the 25-year-old Karun said.

Karun and Jadeja put on 138 runs for the 7th wicket. The left-handed Jadeja scored 51 and was dismissed with Karun on 299.

Having played a part in Karun's historic feat, Jadeja could not stay on to celebrate with him in the middle. When Karun hit a boundary to move from 299 to 303, it was Umesh Yadav who was at the non-striker's end.

Soon after Karun's triple ton, captain Virat Kohli declared India's innings at 759/7, their highest in Test history. The hosts took 282-run lead. At stumps, England were 12/0 in 2nd innings.

OneIndia News