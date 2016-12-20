PHOTOS: Karun Nair hits maiden Test triple century at Chennai, cricketers congratulate

Chennai, Dec 20: Karnataka middle-order batsman Karun Nair became only the second Indian after former opener Virender Sehwag to slam a triple ton in the fifth and final Test at Chennai, on Monday (Dec 19).

List of records set by Karun; I am lucky to live again, says Karun

The 25-year-old batsman shattered several records as he made his way into the record books with his marathon innings.

Sehwag, who was the first Indian to score a triple hundred, welcomed the 25-year-old as he became part of the elite club of Indian triple-hundred scorers.

Nair's marathon innings also helped India declare their first innings at a mammoth 759/7 -- their highest against any opponent -- surpassing the previous best of 726/9 declared against Sri Lanka in 2009.

(Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle welcome Karun into the elite club)

India broke a plethora of records en route their highest ever Test total of 759 for 7 before declaring their first innings at the fag end of the day. Players from the opposition team also congratulated the youngster for his historic feat as he was playing his 3rd Test match.

Here's how triple Karun Nair celebrated his maiden triple:

Karun Nair celebrates maiden triple hundred India's Karun Nair being congratulated by England's Moeen Ali as he leaves the ground after scoring unbeaten 300 runs during the fourth day of the fifth cricket test match at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Monday. Moeen Ali congratulates Karun Nair Karun Nair being congratulated by England's Moeen Ali as he leaves the ground after scoring unbeaten 300 runs during the fourth day of the fifth cricket test match at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Monday. Nair becomes second Indian to slam a Test triple Karun Nair celebrates after scoring 300 runs during the fourth day of the fifth cricket test match against England at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Monday. Joe Root congratulates Karun Nair Karun Nair being congratulated by England's Joe Root as he leaves the ground after scoring unbeaten 300 runs during the fourth day of the fifth cricket test match at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Monday. Cook congratulates Nair Karun Nair being congratulated by England's captain Alastair Cook as leaves the ground after scoring unbeaten 300 runs during the fourth day of the fifth cricket test match at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Monday. Team India greet Karun Nair Karun Nair being greeted by teammates after he scored unbeaten 300 runs during the fourth day of the fifth cricket test match against England at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

OneIndia News