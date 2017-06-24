Jolt for Lalit Modi as RCA suspends Nagaur District Association

Jaipur, June 24: In a severe jolt to former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi, the newly elected executive of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) today (June 24) suspended Nagaur District Association (NDA).

The six-member executive also handed a suspension order to its secretary Rajendra Singh Nandu to please the BCCI but the move will lead to more legal tangles which have been plaguing the state cricket for almost a decade.

The move is planned to get the BCCI suspension on RCA revoked and get the financial aid which has been not granted since past four years but it could also push the RCA into further mess as the Sports Act prevailing in state and the Lodha Committee recommendations might create some problems.

The elections held on May 29 were held under the Lodha Committee recommendations and today the executive in its first meeting took a bold decision to suspend NDA which has former IPL commissioner Modi as President and Rajendra Singh Nandu as Secretary.

Joint secretary Mahendra Nahar was handed over the charge of RCA secretary. In fact soon after the election of RCA President CP Joshi and Secretary Nandu, both had declared that their first priority would be to get the BCCI suspension lifted.

Nandu, who is believed to be close associate of, Modi had had said a day before that it was up to the former IPL boss to take the call and resign from post in NDA.

On the contrary, the Joshi faction believed that Nandu was just buying time and was not serious to remove Modi from the post.

Joshi, apparently with some some backing and assurance from quarters within the BCCI, acted swiftly and suspended Nagaur and also acted against Nandu separately by suspending him from the post of RCA Secretary with a 4-2 decision in the executive. T

alking to media persons after the first meeting of newly elected RCA executive, Joshi said that the RCA has taken a major decision.

PTI