Joe Root becomes father, will play 1st India ODI

New Delhi, Jan 9: England's star batsman Joe Root has become a father after his partner Carrie Cotterell gave birth to a baby boy.

The 26-year-old top order batsman will now be available to play for England in the first ODI against India at Pune on January 15.



Root, who stayed back in the United Kingdom when the rest of England team left for India last week, became a father on Saturday (Jan 7).

The Yorkshire cricketer will now be available for the first ODI match on January 15 and strengthen England's middle order with his presence against Virat Kohli and his Men. He will soon join the rest of the team in Mumbai and prepare for the challenging series.

Earlier it was reported that Root was likely to miss the starting games of the upcoming ODI series against India as Cotterell was expecting their first child.

However, Root may not be be present in England's two warm up games against India A starting Tuesday (Jan 10) at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. The second friendly game will be played at the same venue on Thursday (Jan 12).

Root was the highest run-getter for England in the recently concluded Test series against India, which the hosts won 4-0. His presence in the dressing room will boost the confidence of the team for he's amongst most experienced cricketers in the team.

Team India-led by newly appointed captain Virat Kohli will clash with Eoin Morgan and Company in 3 ODIs and as many T20Is, with first ODI starting on January 15 at Pune.

