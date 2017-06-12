Jhulan Goswami speaks on Women's World Cup 2017

Kolkata, June 12: Jhulan Goswami, along with other members of the Indian women team departed on Saturday midnight (June 10) for England to take part in the ICC Women's World Cup, scheduled to start on 24th June.

Indian women will start their campaign in the 50-over tournament on the opening day against hosts England.

The world's highest ODI wicket-taker Jhulan, asked about chances of winning the title, said, "First of all, it is a World Cup. So we should forget before starting our campaign that we had a wonderful series against Sri Lanka and South Africa on their soil recently. That performance will not at all count. World Cup is going to be a different ball game."

Jhulan herself participated in 26 ODIs, 11 T20I matches and 4 Tests in England so far. In total she has scalped 61 wickets.

With enough experience of playing in English conditions, Jhulan asserted on one point that any cricketer must have to adjust with the unpredictability of English weather as well as with the pitches to get success. Otherwise, it will be difficult.

The rookie fast bowler also stressed on another point saying, "The mental strength is the key factor to succeed in England. Actually, initially when you start playing in England you will fail in the beginning as you will have to fight against the weather condition and pitches and that is the time you need to have mental strength which will help you regain the touch. If you fail to generate will and determination that time you will completely collapse. So I believe we must have to be mentally strong while playing the World Cup."

When asked about newcomers in the team, the 34-year old cricketer said, "There are new entrants in the squad. But I am optimistic that they will not succumb to pressure. Above all senior cricketers like me, Mithali Raj (34-year-old captain) are there. We have already offered them guidance."

OneIndia News