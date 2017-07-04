Jasprit Bumrah's grandfather drives auto-rickshaw for a living

New Delhi, July 4: Young India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has established himself as one of most best bowlers in world cricket.

The 23-year-old speedster is earning laurels for his impeccable line and length and ability to bowl yorkers at will.

The slinger is currently ranked second in the ICC T20I rankings and his performance in one-day internationals is bound to improve as he plays more matches.

At a time when the Gujarat pacer is achieving success, his octogenarian grandfather is earning his living by driving an auto-rickshaw in Uddham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand.

As per an Indian Express report, Santok Singh Bumrah is driving a tempo here ever since he moved to the town from Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

As per media reports, Santok Singh owned three factories in Ahmedabad but his fortune took a turn after his son and the cricketer's father passed away. Jasprit's father Jasveer Singh Bumrah's untimed demise shook Santok Singh.

His grandfather suffered major losses in his business and was forced to sell off his factories in order to pay loans.

After selling his factory, Santok moved to Uddham Singh Nagar in 2006 and bought four tempos thinking that he will soon start his own business again. But he once again suffered losses and had to sell three of his four auto-rickshaws.

He now rides the remaining auto-rickshaw to earn a living.

The elder Bumrah never misses to his grandson's matches and says that he watches them all. The octogenarian is extremely proud of Jasprit and wishes to meet his grandson again and hug him.

Jasprit last played for India in the ICC Champions Trophy final against Pakistan, which India lost.

Bumrah faced criticism for bowling a no-ball which cost India Fakhar Zaman's wicket as he went on scoring his maiden ODI century after getting a reprieve.

Zaman's ton helped Pakistan post a massive total against India and laid the foundation for a huge win. Pakistan defeated defending champions India to win their maiden Champions Trophy.

OneIndia News