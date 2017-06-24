Jasprit Bumrah irked by Jaipur Police for using his CT 17 no-ball image

Jaipur, June 24: India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is not happy with Jaipur Police for using his no-ball image to create traffic awarneness. This has led to them apologising to the paceman, on the social media.

Bumrah bowled a no-ball in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final against Pakistan on Sunday (June 18). It proved to be costly as Fakhar Zaman was caught by Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Zaman was reprieved on 3 and he went on to score a century.

Pakistan defeated India by 180 runs to claim their maiden Champions Trophy title at London's The Oval stadium.

The picture of Bumrah overstepping the bowling crease was used as a billboard by Jaipur Traffic Police with the caption, "Don't cross the line. You know it can be costly." However, Bumrah did not like this.

He replied to them on Twitter, "@traffic_jpr well done Jaipur traffic police this shows how much respect you get after giving your best for the country."

Jaipur Police were forced to apologise to the 23-year-old Indian cricketer. They wrote, "Dear @jaspritbumrah93, our intent was not to hurt your sentiments or the sentiments of millions of cricket fans."

In another tweet, they said, ".@jaspritbumrah93, we only intended to create more awareness about traffic rules."

They called Bumrah a "youth icon", ".@jaspritbumrah93, you are a youth icon & an inspiration for all of us."

Bumrah wrote again stating he won't make fun of police's mistakes. "@traffic_jpr But don't worry I won't make fun of the mistakes which you guys make at your work .because I believe humans can make mistakes."

Before Jaipur Police, Bengaluru Traffic Police too had used the same photograph with the caption, "Crossing some lines can be devastating !!#RespectTheStopLine @🚦." However, Bumrah seems to have missed it.

