It is official: Ravi Shastri applies for India coach's job

Bengaluru, July 3: Former team India director and renowned commentator Ravi Shastri has officially applied for the vacant Indian coach's position according to BCCI sources as reported by ANI.

Former Indian cricket team coach Anil Kumble left the position vacant after he resigned on June 20. His 1-year contract was about to expire in the next 3 days.

5 applicants had already approached the BCCI which includes Dodda Ganesh, Lalchand Rajput, Virender Sehwag, Richard Pybus and Tom Moody.

The rumour of Ravi Shastri joining the group circled since last week after it was learned that the Indian players and especially captain Virat Kohli are willing to reunite with Shastri.

Apparently, Sachin Tendulkar was the one who convinced Shastri to apply for the post. Tendulkar is a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) along with Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman who will conduct the interview for the coach's position.

With Shastri's last moment entry into the applicant's list, it is pretty much evident that he will get the nod over the other five.

Anil Kumble reportedly had a major fallout with captain Kohli since the beginning of this year which led to the former's resignation.

