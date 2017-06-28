Is Ravi Shastri India's next head coach?

Bengaluru, June 28: Former all-rounder Ravi Shastri has emerged as the favourite to bag Team India head coach job next month.

Kumble quits as coach; Shastri attacks Ganguly

Shastri has confirmed that he will apply for the position, which fell vacant following the resignation of Anil Kumble recently.

After the disappointment of last year, where Shastri lost out to Kumble in coach's race, the former is set to return with captain Virat Kohli favouring his selection.

Kohli had differences with Kumble and that resulted in the latter quitting his position. He was offered a one-year contract in 2016 and was given one-tour extension after the ICC Champoins Trophy 2017. However, Kumble, at the last minute, opted out of the trip to the Caribbean islands, saying that the relationship with captain was "untenable".

The 55-year-old Shastri, who was Team India's Director of Cricket for 18 months from August 2014, is being backed by Kohli.

Both Kohli and Shastri enjoy a good relationship. In all likelihood Shastri is set to return as India's coaching set-up.

During his stint as Team Director, Shastri guided the Indian side to 2015 World Cup semi-final in Australia and New Zealand and also to 2016 ICC World Twenty20 last-four stage at home. Under his guidance, the team also reached the top of the table in ICC Test Rankings.

Last year, during the coach selection interviews, Shastri was unhappy that Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) member and former skipper Sourav Ganguly was not present to interview him.

"Nothing surprises me in Indian cricket anymore. A member of the committee (Ganguly) wasn't present and that was disrespectful to the selection process," Shastri had said.

Shastri was in Bangkok and gave his interview via a video conference. This was not liked by Ganguly, who said the former cricketer should have been in India and not "holidaying in Bangkok".

"I just feel his (Shastri) comments are very personal. If Ravi Shastri feels that Sourav Ganguly was responsible for him not being the India coach, he is living in a fool's world," Ganguly told "NDTV".

"It angers me that he gave a suggestion that I should be available for such meetings. I have been a part of BCCI meetings for some time and I have always been available. My advice to Ravi is that when the coach of India is selected and one of the most important jobs, he should be in front of the committee and not sit in Bangkok and give a presentation while being on a holiday," Ganguly said.

On June 23, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reopened the process to select coach. July 9 is the last date to submit applications.

So far, Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, Dodda Ganesh, Richard Pybus and Shastri are in the fray.

CAC members Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman are set to interview the candidates and pick the new coach.

Last time, it was reported that Tendulkar voted for Shastri and Laxman for Kumble. Finally, Ganguly took Kumble's side and the job went to the former legspinner.

As of now, it is advantage Shastri.

OneIndia News