Is it fixed: Arjuna Ranatunga seeks probe into 2011 World Cup final

Colombo, July 14: Former Sri Lanka skipper Arjuna Ranatunga on Friday (July 14) demanded an investigation into the country's 2011 World Cup final defeat by India amid allegations of match fixing.

Ranatunga, 53, in a video posted on his Facebook page, said he was shocked by Sri Lanka's six-wicket defeat in the final at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

"I was also in India giving commentaries at the time. When we lost, I was distressed and I had a doubt," Ranatunga said. "We must investigate what happened to Sri Lanka at the 2011 World Cup final. I cannot reveal everything now, but one day I will. There must be an inquiry."

Without giving names, Ranatunga said players could not hide the "dirt" with their clean white cricket clothing. Sri Lanka, batting first, scored 274-6 off 50 overs and appeared in a commanding position when Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed for 18. India turned the game dramatically thanks partly to poor fielding and bowling by Sri Lanka.

Local media have raised suspicions of Sri Lankans throwing the match away, but there was no formal call for an investigation till Ranatunga's outburst.

Ranatunga's spokesman Thamira Manju said he was writing to President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe complaining about the state of cricket in the country. There have been recriminations in the country since Sri Lanka suffered a humiliating 3-2 loss to bottom-ranked Zimbabwe in a five-match one-day series on home soil this month.

PTI