Hyderabad, May 1: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Robin Uthappa could be in trouble for shouldering paceman Siddarth Kaul of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during their IPL 2017 match here last night (April 30).

Uthappa nudged his shoulder against Kaul after hitting the bowler for a boundary in the third over of the match, which KKR lost by 48 runs at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. (Scorecard)



After being hit for a four by Uthappa, Kaul was making his way back to the non-striker's end when the batsman, unprovoked, decided to nudge him. (Match highlights)

The bowler was shocked at Uthappa's body contact and few words coming from him. Kaul, taken aback, just put his right hand up pointing towards Uthappa as the batsman went back to have a chat with his partner Manish Pandey.

It was the last ball of the over and as the fielders moved around, SRH captain David Warner patted on Uthappa's back indicating that it was not right.

Before the start of the next over, umpire S Ravi was seen discussing with Uthappa and the batsman seemed to be explaining his actions, stating that he did not mean to push the bowler.

During the 4th over, an angry Yuvraj Singh was saying something to Uthappa and was shaking his head in displeasure. The veteran left-hander was clearly not happy with Uthappa's shoulder nudge.

Later, when play was halted due to rain, Yuvraj put his arm around Uthappa's shoulder and was seen talking to him. The players headed back to the dug-out and Uthappa put his hand up towards Yuvraj which seemed to indicate an apology.

Will former India fast bowler Javagal Srinath, the match referee, take any action against Uthappa?

