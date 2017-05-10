IPL: Virender Sehwag takes a dig at 'few media people' after KXIP's win over KKR

Mohali, May 10: Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) mentor Virender Sehwag was happy with his team's "great victory" against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 and while praising the side's spinners he took a dig at "few media people".

IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos

KXIP successfully defended 167 at Mohali's Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium on Tuesday night. KKR were restricted to 153/6 in 20 overs. It was spin that helped the home team succeed and keep play-off chances alive. (Match scorecard)



V Sehwag Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: Mumbai Indians won by 23 runs

After the match, Sehwag, who speaks his mind, took to the micro-blogging website Twitter to laud the spinners and at the same time it was an opportunity for the former India opener to criticise some sections of the media for "spinning" stories. (Match highlights)

"Really proud of the boys for a grt victory.Our spinners spun ball better than few media people spin stories.Picture abhi baaki hai #KXIPvKKR (sic)," Sehwag tweeted.

Really proud of the boys for a grt victory.Our spinners spun ball better than few media people spin stories.Picture abhi baaki hai#KXIPvKKR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 9, 2017

Legspinner Rahul Tewatia took 2/18 in 4 overs. His spell of bowling changed the course of the match. He dismissed KKR captain Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa in the same over.

After yesterday's match, KXIP are positioned 5th in the 8-team standings. They have won 6 matches and lost 6. KKR are in second place with 16 points. The top four franchises qualify for the play-offs.

OneIndia News