IPL 2017: Sunil Gavaskar slams RCB batsmen, asks Virat Kohli to 'look in the mirror'

Bengaluru, May 6: Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has criticised the approach of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsmen including captain Virat Kohli against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 match here last night (May 5). (Scorecard)

RCB's batting unit failed yet again in the 10th edition of IPL. The latest debacle saw them fold for 119 on their home ground - M Chinnaswamy Stadium yesterday. They could not chase down 139 against KXIP. (Sandeep sets record)



Speaking about RCB's batting, Gavaskar said Kohli needed to look himself in the mirror for the shot he tried and got bowled against paceman Sandeep Sharma.

Skipper Kohli was scalped by Sandeep for 6 runs. Chris Gayle was out for 0 while AB de Villiers managed 10. All three fell to Sandeep. (Match highlights)

"The first thing he (Kohli) should be doing is look at himself in the mirror. The shot he played wasn't exactly a great shot. The shot he played in Eden Gardens (against Kolkata Knight Riders) wasn't a great shot," Gavaskar said in the post-match show "Extra Innings" on Sony TV.

"So he has got to say to himself. He is the captain. He has got to stay there (at the crease). He is not in form so stay there and work yourself with proper cricketing shots. Then widen the scope of your shots," he added.

Explaining about RCB's out of form batsmen, Gavaskar said it was not easy to attempt big shots and get runs.

"What happens, as a batsman, when you go through a lean patch you start thinking what to do. The easiest option suggested to everybody is hit your way out of trouble. Now, if that is not your natural game, it becomes difficult. In fact, you will make your game little bit more worse. That is what these (RCB) guys are trying to do - hit their way out of trouble.

"They can play proper cricketing shots and still they could have got to the target (139). They would have felt the ball on the middle of the bat. They might not have got the sixes but would have got boundaries (fours). That is all you needed, little more than 6 runs an over. But they were all trying to hit the big shots, the sixes, that is why they got out," Gavaskar explained.

He further said, "Apart from (Chris) Gayle, who was decieved by late movement, Virat (Kohli) went for that big six shot, AB de Villiers went for that big six shot, Mandeep Singh, having settled down, went for the big shot. So, there you are.

"Your main batsmen went for the glamour shots instead of looking to play proper cricketing shots. Get the boundary. Between a four and a six the difference is two runs. Because you hit the ball in the air (for six), the risk percentage goes up to a 100."

RCB have now lost 4 matches in a row. They are already out of contention for a play-off spot. They have only 5 points from 12 games and are languishing at the bottom of the 8-team standings.

