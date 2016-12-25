IPL: Sanjay Bangar quits Kings XI Punjab, Virender Sehwag likely to be new coach

New Delhi, Dec 25: Sanjay Bangar has stepped down as the coach of IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and team's mentor Virender Sehwag may be appointed as the new coach.

Bangar has been the head coach of KXIP since 2015 after being appointed as the assistant coach in 2014.



The team reached the final under Bangar but its performance nosedived in 2016.

Bangar was quoted by ESPNcricinfo, "I submitted my resignation in the last week of November. They (the franchise) came back to me around the second week of December."

"I was totally engrossed in the (England) series and that is the reason why I sort of waited till the end of the series," Bangar added.

However, he quashed the rumours that he had any differences with the franchise co-owners. Bangar also thanked the franchise for helping him learn the nuances of coaching.

Earlier during IPL 2016, reports cropped up that team's co-owner Preity Zinta had a spat with Bangar on field, due to team's continued poor show.

Media reports are claiming that Sehwag may be named the new head coach of the IPL team. Sehwag associated with Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2015 and was named team's mentor after he retired from international cricket.

Currently, Bangar is working as the batting coach of Indian cricket team and the players are performing well under his guidance.

