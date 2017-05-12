IPL: Sachin Tendulkar makes Lasith Malinga doppelganger famous as he stops MI bus

Sachin Tendulkar made a fan famous by recording a video of him as he tried to stop Mumbai Indians (MI) team bus during IPL 2017.

Mumbai, May 12: As the Mumbai Indians (MI) team bus headed towards the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday night (May 11) for their IPL 2017 match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) a fan tried to stop the bus to greet one player. And he did succeed.

The fan who was spotted outside on the street was Lasith Malinga's doppelganger. The Sri Lanka bowler's look-alike was holding a big poster and came in front of the MI team bus as they departed for the stadium. (Watch Guptill's one-handed stunner)

Lasith Malinga doppelganger at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday night (May 11). Photo from MI's Twitter page
From the inside of the bus, batting legend and MI's "Icon' Sachin Tendulkar recorded the fan's moments and captioned it, "Mali get into the bus, we got a match to play!! #LasithMalinga." This was tweeted by Tendulkar to his 15 million plus followers on the micro-blogging website.

The man, who looks similar to Malinga, was first seen in Rajkot as MI played against Gujarat Lions. MI coach Mahela Jayawardene had tweeted the picture and later Maling met his doppelganger in Rajkot.

Last night, he was at the Wankhede Stadium. MI's official twitter handle captioned his photograph like this, "Malinga's best friend is here tonight".

The the video captured by Tendulkar, the former India captain himself is seen smiling looking at Malinga's "best friend".

MI went down by 7 runs against KXIP. It was a high scoring match where the home team came close to chasing down 231.

