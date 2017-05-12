IPL: Sachin Tendulkar makes Lasith Malinga doppelganger famous as he stops MI bus

Mumbai, May 12: As the Mumbai Indians (MI) team bus headed towards the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday night (May 11) for their IPL 2017 match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) a fan tried to stop the bus to greet one player. And he did succeed.

IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos

The fan who was spotted outside on the street was Lasith Malinga's doppelganger. The Sri Lanka bowler's look-alike was holding a big poster and came in front of the MI team bus as they departed for the stadium. (Watch Guptill's one-handed stunner)



SR Tendulkar

SL Malinga

Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by an innings and 126 runs Profile

Gallery

All Sri Lanka Players Recent Match Played: Kings XI Punjab won by 7 runs

From the inside of the bus, batting legend and MI's "Icon' Sachin Tendulkar recorded the fan's moments and captioned it, "Mali get into the bus, we got a match to play!! #LasithMalinga." This was tweeted by Tendulkar to his 15 million plus followers on the micro-blogging website.

The man, who looks similar to Malinga, was first seen in Rajkot as MI played against Gujarat Lions. MI coach Mahela Jayawardene had tweeted the picture and later Maling met his doppelganger in Rajkot.

Mali get into the bus, we got a match to play!! #LasithMalinga pic.twitter.com/zsVLmtx3Pd — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 11, 2017

Last night, he was at the Wankhede Stadium. MI's official twitter handle captioned his photograph like this, "Malinga's best friend is here tonight".

The the video captured by Tendulkar, the former India captain himself is seen smiling looking at Malinga's "best friend".

MI went down by 7 runs against KXIP. It was a high scoring match where the home team came close to chasing down 231.

#Malinga's best friend is here tonight. 😁#CricketMeriJaan #MIvKXIP #MI pic.twitter.com/MMxal9s3R3 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 11, 2017

Lasith found his long lost brother in Rajkot..😳☺#IPL #MI pic.twitter.com/qc9b5mvm8Y — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) April 29, 2017

OneIndia News