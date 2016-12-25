IPL: MS Dhoni to play with coloured bat, follow Chris Gayle and Andre Russell?

New Delhi, Dec 25: Bat manufacturers 'Spartan Sports' have expressed their desire that India's limited overs' skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni should play with a coloured bat in the Indian Premier League 2017.

West Indies stars Chris Gayle and Andre Russell have used coloured bats in the Big Bash League (BBL) and hope MS Dhoni plays with a coloured one in the upcoming edition of the IPL.



As per a report in the Deccan Chronicle, Cameron Merchant, the cricket manager at the Spartan Sports, said "Dhoni is more than welcome to use a coloured bat (in IPL). He is such an amazing role model, influential cricketer and kids look up to him."

"Aiden Blizzard (Sydney Thunder) has used a green coloured bat whereas Mitch Johnson (Perth Scorchers) has used orange bat," Merchant added further.

"The coloured bat is allowed in T20 franchise competitions around the world. Cricket Australia have allowed it with the colours to be the same majority as clubs, i.e Sydney Thunder are black and green so we can have either a full green bat or black bat," he further added.

However, the Cricket Australia rejected Russell's black-coloured bat in the BBL after allowing him to use it.

Coming in to bat at at number 7, Russell carried black-and-pink bat to start his innings. The Jamaican all-rounder was allowed to play with the unique-coloured bat during the Sydney Thunder's opening game against Sydney Sixers on December 20.

Apparently, the bat used by the Jamaican's bat left black marks over the balls, forcing the board to ban it.

