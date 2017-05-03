New Delhi, May 3: Veteran Indian left-hander Yuvraj Singh was a big hit with fans for his gesture towards an opposition junior player during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 match here last night (May 2) at Feroz Shah Kotla.

IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos

On Tuesday night, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lost to Delhi Daredevils (DD) by 6 wickets but the team won millions of hearts thanks to Yuvraj. (Match photos)

After smashing a 41-ball 70 not out that took SRH to 185/3 in 20 overs, Yuvraj showed that there is no place for senior-junior divide in sport.

When DD's youngster Rishabh Pant was batting, Yuvraj helped the 19-year-old by bending down and tying his left shoe lace.

The image of the 35-year-old Yuvraj tying the shoe lace of Pant was posted on IPL's official Twitter handle and soon fans showered praises on the SRH all-rounder.

"Senior? says who? Glad to help you mate! - @YUVSTRONG12 #SpiritofCricket #DDvSRH," was the caption on IPL's Twitter page with the image.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "That's the reason we all love u yuvi." Another comment for the photo was, "Yuvi is the legend."

"Those who are using abusive words in field should learn lesson from this legend.. Respect!!! #yuvi Keep inspiring," another user said.

Here are some of the tweets to the Yuvraj-Pant picture

OneIndia News