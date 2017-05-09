IPL: Lalit Modi reveals MS Dhoni's offer letter and salary details on social media

New Delhi, May 9: Former commissioner of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Lalit Modi, on Monday (May 8) leaked the documents pertaining to the salary of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the cash-rich league.

Modi, who at present is absconding from the authorities in India, has shared the offer letter MS Dhoni was given by the India Cements Limited, the company which owned IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).



The 'appointment letter' - shared by Modi on his Twitter handle - claims Dhoni was offered the post of Vice President (Marketing) at the company's corporate office in Chennai with effect from July, 2012.

As per the 'contract', Dhoni was offered a basic pay of Rs 43,000 per month and Dearness Allowance of Rs 21,970.

As per the contract, Dhoni was also subject to Special Pay of Rs 20,000.

According to the appointment letter, Dhoni was entitled to Enhanced HRA of Rs. 20,400 while stationed in Chennai; Special HRA of Rs. 8,400 per month if in Chennai and Rs. 8,000/month if outside; Special Allowance of Rs.60,000 per month and finally Education/Newspaper Expenses of Rs. 175 per month.

Sharing the image, Modi wrote as the caption, "It seems only in #india #contempt after contempt continues by the #old #guards of @bcci - How ? My best guess is #northblock‬. But most #puzzling is this #employment #contract of #MSD - WHY ? he earns 100's of crores a year will he #agree to be #SRINI'S #employee. bet there are many such contracts".

Dhoni was associated with the Chennai Super Kings till 2015 before Supreme Court of India banned the IPL franchise for two years due the infamous IPL betting scandal, which involved CSK's team principal Gurunath Meiyappan.

