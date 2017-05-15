IPL 2017: I am 'scared' of Indian cricket, says AB de Villiers

Bengaluru, May 15: South African star batsman AB de Villiers has revealed that he is "scared" of Indian cricket. The reason is Indian Premier League (IPL).

IPL Special Site; Play-offs schedule

De Villiers and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had a forgettable IPL 2017 as they finished last in the 8-team standings.

With only 3 wins from 14 league matches in the Twenty20 tournament, RCB failed to qualify for the play-offs, which start tomorrow (May 16).

Mumbai Indians (MI), Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are the four sides which will contest in the knockouts.

RCB played their last game of IPL 2017 yesterday (May 14) and ended the campaign with a 10-run win over Delhi Daredevils (DD). However, the team was without De Villiers, who had returned home last week.

The 33-year-old right-hander, in an interview to "Forbes India", explained how India was benefitting from IPL and was getting "stronger and stronger".

"I am scared of Indian cricket; it's just getting stronger and stronger because of the IPL," De Villiers said.

"The IPL has introduced so many Indian youngsters to this great experience of playing under pressure against the best in the world. No other country has that. They (the other countries) are slowly but surely catching up, but India is far ahead of that. I think they have got some great talent, there are some great youngsters coming through always... the future is in great hands," he added.

IPL is in its 10th year this season. The tournament ends on May 21 (Sunday).

OneIndia News